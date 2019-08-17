Man arrested for taking pictures up woman's skirt at McKinney Hobby Lobby

article

McKinney police have arrested a man accused of taking pictures or video up a young woman's skirt at a Hobby Lobby.

Investigators say 54-year-old Adam Resing was at the Hobby Lobby on West University Drive Saturday afternoon.

A woman told police that Resing put a phone under her 20-year-old daughter's skirt. When they confronted him, he ran away and sped off in a vehicle that was also recorded on surveillance video.

Police say tips helped identify Resing after the surveillance pictures were released. He’s charged with invasive visual recording.