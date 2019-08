- McKinney police are looking for a man accused of shooting pictures or video up a young woman's skirt.

The incident happened at the Hobby Lobby on West University Drive in McKinney Saturday afternoon.

A woman told police a man put a phone under her 20-year-old daughter's skirt. When they confronted him, he ran away and sped off in a vehicle that was also recorded on surveillance video.

Police describe the suspect as a man between 50 and 65 years old, 5'7" to 5'9", has a stocky build, is balding, has red stubbly facial hair, and glasses. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, khaki shorts, black athletic shoes, and black ankle socks.

The vehicle is a dark Acura 4-door with a sunroof, possibly a 2004-2008 model.

Anyone with information is asked to contact McKinney Police Det. Rimpel at 972-547-281.