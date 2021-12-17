Man arrested for 14-year-old Dallas girl’s murder
DALLAS - Dallas police said an arrest has been made in the murder of a 14-year-old girl earlier this week.
Tyrone Davis, 22, has been charged with the murder of Neveah Foster.
Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Foster’s body was found by a driver along the side of Merrifield Road in West Oak Cliff.
Police said the teenager had been shot multiple times.
She lived with her mother at an apartment complex less than a mile away.
Foster’s mom said her daughter suffered from mental health issues and had run away before.
Her mother also told police there was an incident earlier this week when a man at her apartment complex allegedly threatened her daughter’s life.
Police would not confirm that claim and haven’t said if it led to Davis’ arrest.