Mesquite PD offers free Lyft rides to prevent drunk driving

The Brief Mesquite police are offering free Lyft rides to prevent drunk driving. The program comes as DWI arrests are up, and recent crashes involve drunk drivers hitting homes. The new initiative is a partnership with MADD and coincides with Saturation Saturday.



Mothers against Drunk Driving is partnering with law enforcement nationwide this weekend for Saturation Saturday. The initiative is aimed at preventing impaired driving.

Mesquite police and its association announced a new program of its own to help drivers who may have had too much to drink get home.

New North Texas anti-DWI efforts

Don't Drink then Drive coaster | Mesquite PD

There are other safe ride programs out there, but this appears to be the first where a police organization helps get you home, keeping you from behind the wheel.

Twice in the last two weeks, vehicles have destroyed homes in Mesquite.

Related article

The backstory:

Thankfully, in both incidents, no one was harmed. But it's scary to think about what could have happened in either incident.

In both, the drivers were arrested for driving while intoxicated; two of 782 drunk driving arrests from January to now.

If you're looking at previous years, that number is up from only about 620 for that same time period in 2024, meaning the trend is on the rise.

Even more troubling, 70 percent of fatality accidents in Mesquite this year involved impaired drivers.

Related article

Free Lyft rides in Mesquite

What they're saying:

Officer Robert Keith has worked for the Mesquite Police DWI enforcement for six years.

"And the worst part for me is having to tell loved ones that their children… their whole world is no longer with them," Keith said.

The Mesquite Police Association is spending its money on giving restaurant and bar customers who may have had too much to drink a free ride home via Lyft.

"If we can afford to save one wreck from happening, obviously save a life, prevent property damage, all the things that always come with a DWI or an impaired driver, even if we can just affect one, then it's worth any amount of money that we can spend," said Bruce Sales, president of the Mesquite Police Association and Charities.

The association has so far produced 5,000 "Don't Drink then Drive" coasters with a QR code so drinkers can become riders, not drivers.

"They can scan this QR code, it's going to take them to the Lyft app, and they can get a free ride on us," Sales said.

Don't Drink then Drive coaster | Mesquite PD

The QR code is geo-fenced, meaning it will only work at restaurants and bars in Mesquite.

Shell Shack in Mesquite was the first to sign up.

"We love it. I think it's great, you know, it gives everybody that peace of mind. They'll be able to come in and hang out, have a few drinks, and there's no worries. You know, you don't have to drink and drive," said Arturo Duenas, general manager at Shell Shack.

DWI officer Robert Keith spends his days and nights looking for impaired drivers.

"This is a great step in the prevention of DWIs. Us being able to go out and keep people from getting behind the wheel in the first place," said Keith.

What's next:

Mothers Against Drunk Driving is holding a news conference on Friday morning at 10 a.m. at Mesquite PD to talk about Saturation Saturday and their support of this innovative effort to reduce drunk drivers by the Mesquite Police Association.

To find out more about Saturation Saturday, visit MADD's website.