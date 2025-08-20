Suspected DWI driver crashes into Mesquite neighbor’s home

article

The Brief Maura Chapman-Rivera is accused of being drunk behind the wheel of a car that crashed into a neighbor's house in Mesquite. No one was hurt, but the home now has a significant amount of damage. Chapman-Rivera was charged with a DWI.



A woman is facing a DWI charge after police said she drove a vehicle into the living room of a Mesquite house.

What we know:

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Carmack and College streets.

Police said no one was hurt, but the vehicle did a significant amount of damage to the home.

The driver of the car, Maura Chapman-Rivera, is now charged with driving while intoxicated.

She’s being held in the Mesquite jail.

What they're saying:

Homeowner Lynzee Darisse said she was shaken by the crash.

She heard the sound of the car and ran to her kitchen. Moments later, the vehicle smashed through the house.

"I couldn’t move. I was just in shock," she said.

Darisse said Chapman-Rivera is a neighbor who she’s known for about 25 years.