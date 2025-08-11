DWI suspect with prior charge crashes truck into Mesquite family's home

The Brief A Mesquite family's home was struck by a truck early Sunday morning, with the driver arrested and charged with DWI. The driver, Jereme Perrin, was already out on bond for a previous DWI charge from 2023. The family, including three children, was home at the time but was not injured, though the crash narrowly missed a child's bedroom.



A Mesquite family had a rude awakening in the middle of the night when a truck barreled into their living room. Their home surveillance cameras captured the moment. The truck driver was charged with driving while intoxicated, and it was not his first run-in with police.

What we know:

We now know the alleged driver, who was charged with DWI, had an active arrest warrant related to a DWI.

Antonio Navarro reveals damage to his family’s home in Mesquite. After a truck crashed through the front of their home after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

At the time, Antonio Navarro and his wife Mireya were home with their three kids.

If the truck had driven a few feet to the left, it would have entered their bedrooms.

Mesquite Police Department charged the alleged driver, Jereme Perrin, with DWI. Dallas County records obtained by FOX 4 reveal Perrin was out on bond for a DWI.

He was charged with in 2023. That case is still pending.

What they're saying:

"I check on them, I tell them it’s not O.K. but we’re O.K. so it’s going to be O.K," said Mireya.

"I’m just happy they’re O.K. We can’t replace them."

Antonio Navarro says the driver tried to reverse out of the home.

"The police got there, made sure we were O.K., got him out of the car, never saw him again," said Antonio.

"He just kept repeating, ‘Oh man, I’m going to prison. I’m going to prison.’"

Dig deeper:

A camera outside cuts off before impact, but the truck hops a curb before hitting the house head-on. The family says it dealt with traffic issues throughout the four years they’ve owned the home off Concord Drive.

"They speed through here all the time. We knew it was going to happen eventually, just not here," said Antonio.

Their 4-year-old son was awake using the restroom when the crash happened.

"And he’s usually in the living room watching T.V. on the coffee table with his toys," said Mireya.

What's next:

While examining the wreckage, Navarro feels blessed.

"This means nothing to me. This is trash," said Antonio.

"It’s me not having to dig under all this to find my son."

FOX 4 asked if there was a message the family would share with his kids after such a close call.

"Just don’t put so much focus on materialistic stuff. It is all replaceable, you know what I mean? This is just plastic, paper and rubble. That’s all it is," said Antonio.

Local perspective:

Perrin posted a $1,000 bond in Mesquite. Records show Dallas County issued a new warrant yesterday to Perrin for violating a bond related to that 2023 DWI.

A jail/sheriff’s office spokesperson has not responded to our request for comment.