How much are 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets in Dallas? Full price breakdown released

The Brief Ticket prices are now public for all nine World Cup 2026 matches in Dallas, with group-stage seats starting at $180 and ranging up to $700. Dallas will host a high-profile semifinal match, where premium Category 1 seats are priced up to $3,295. High-demand matches featuring teams like Argentina and England are among the most expensive, while more information on the most affordable Category 4 tickets is still to be released.



Fans in North Texas now have a clearer picture of what it will cost to attend World Cup games in Dallas next summer, as FIFA has released detailed pricing for all 2026 fixtures.

The Associated Press published the full breakdown this week, outlining ticket categories and match-by-match costs across the tournament’s 104 games.

Dallas Stadium will host nine matches total, including five key group-stage games and two Round of 32 match-ups, a Round of 16 game, and a semi-final match.

2026 FIFA World Cup ticket categories 1-4

What we know:

Dallas is one of the busiest host cities in the U.S. The city will stage nine total matches at the temporarily named Dallas Stadium.

Ticket prices vary widely depending on match-up, seat location, and tournament stage.

FIFA’s pricing structure includes three available categories:

Category 1: Lower-tier premium seating

Category 2: Mid-tier seating across lower and upper decks

Category 3: Upper-tier seating

Category 4: Not listed as available for any Dallas matches yet

How much do World Cup tickets cost in Dallas?

By the numbers:

For Dallas group-stage games, The Associated Press reports the following price ranges:

Category 1: $500–$700

Category 2: $400–$500

Category 3: $180–$265

Knockout-round matches and the semifinal carry notably higher costs.

Match-by-match ticket prices in Dallas

Below is the full set of released prices for Dallas-hosted matches, according to FIFA and The Associated Press:

Group Stage Matches

Sunday, June 14: Netherlands vs Japan Cat 1: $600 | Cat 2: $430 | Cat 3: $220

Wednesday, June 17: England vs Croatia Cat 1: $700 | Cat 2: $500 | Cat 3: $265

Monday, June 22: Argentina vs Austria Cat 1: $700 | Cat 2: $500 | Cat 3: $265

Thursday, June 25: Japan vs Europe B qualifier Cat 1: $500 | Cat 2: $400 | Cat 3: $180

Saturday, June 27: Jordan vs ArgentinaCat 1: $700 | Cat 2: $500 | Cat 3: $265

Knockout Matches

Tuesday, June 30 — Round of 32 Cat 1: $505 | Cat 2: $405 | Cat 3: $205

Friday, July 3 — Round of 32 Cat 1: $540 | Cat 2: $440 | Cat 3: $225

Monday, July 6 — Round of 16 Cat 1: $640 | Cat 2: $515 | Cat 3: $240

Tuesday, July 14 — SemifinalCat 1: $3,295 | Cat 2: $2,350 | Cat 3: $930

The semifinal is one of the highest-priced non-final matches in the entire tournament.

Why Dallas ticket prices vary

Dig deeper:

Dallas is expected to draw some of the largest global audiences of the World Cup, thanks in part to the massive venue of Dallas Stadium.

High-profile teams such as Argentina, England, and the Netherlands. Matches featuring global superstars such as Lionel Messi and Harry Kane are driving significant early interest, contributing to elevated pricing in certain tiers.

The semifinal assignment further boosts Dallas’ prominence, with FIFA typically scaling prices based on match importance and demand.

City plans for World Cup

Local perspective:

Officials with the Dallas Local Organizing Committee say the region is preparing for one of the largest tourism surges in its history. Transportation planning, fan-fest details, and temporary infrastructure for the tournament will be announced in the coming months.

More ticket release information

What's next:

Additional ticket phases and potential seat releases are expected ahead of the tournament kickoff. FIFA has indicated pricing could adjust as more inventory becomes available or as March playoff qualifiers finalize the remaining European spots.

Dallas will host its first World Cup match on June 14, launching one of the city’s biggest sporting summers ever.