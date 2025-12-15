Dallas church nativity scene depicts Holy Family as modern-day immigrants

The Brief A nativity scene outside Oak Lawn United Methodist Church in Dallas depicts Mary, Joseph, and Jesus as modern-day immigrants behind a barbed wire fence. The church's associate pastor says the controversial display is an intentional message about the current reality of the federal government's immigration policies. Area residents described the display as "bold" and a "good commentary" on political issues at the border.



The nativity scene outside Oak Lawn United Methodist Church is drawing a lot of attention this year because it shares a controversial message about immigration.

What we know:

At the corner of Oak Lawn Avenue and Cedar Springs Road in Dallas, some drivers are doing a double-take.

This year’s church nativity scene depicts Mary, Joseph, and Jesus as modern-day immigrants behind a barbed wire fence. Signs around the fence read "Holy is the refugee" and "Holy are the profiled and patrolled."

Associate Pastor Isabel Marquez explained that the message behind the nativity was very intentional.

"This topic is sending a message to everyone," Marquez said. "It is a way to say what is a reality happening here for many people."

Inside the church is another intentional message that reads "ICE was here" and asks where Mary, Joseph, and Jesus are.

"We are called to be able to walk the journey together as human beings. It’s not saying do more or do less, just treat others as you want to be treated," Marquez said.

What they're saying:

People who live and work in the Oak Lawn area have called the nativity scene "different" and "a bit bold."

"I think it is a really good commentary on the political issues at hand right now at the border and immigrants being arrested without due process," said Sean Garman, who lives nearby.

"I think it is a modern interpretation of what the gospel says. Jesus was an immigrant and a migrant," added Sarah Perkins, who also lives in the area.

Dig deeper:

Church leaders said they also wanted to make a statement by setting up the display on the steps that were recently painted in rainbow colors.

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church made the move after state leaders ordered the city of Dallas to repaint a rainbow crosswalk near the church because of its political message.

