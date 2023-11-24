Balch Springs man accused of fatally stabbing his wife may now be in Mexico, police say

A North Texas mother was brutally stabbed to death in front of children. Police are now searching for her husband and on Friday they found his abandoned truck near the border.

Family members said 34-year-old Hilda Gurrola was leaving her husband of 14 years – 38-year-old Luis Pardo.

"She didn’t want to be with him anymore. She didn’t feel like the love was there anymore, that his character had changed so much, and that she just didn’t want to do it anymore," Gurrola's sister, Gricelda Gurrola Llanas, told FOX 4.

Gurrola and her three children tried to move out of their Balch Springs home off Erich Drive Tuesday. Just before all of her belongings were out, police said Pardo killed her.

"She got frustrated because he kept telling her, ‘Hey come inside and get your shoes. Come inside and get the shoes.’ She went inside and got the shoes and, unfortunately, he pulled her in between the washer and dryer that’s located in their kitchen. And between the washer and dryer he just pushed her back and started stabbing her to death," Llanas said.

Police said Gurrola was stabbed at least 14 times.

"He did do all of this in front of their 3-year-old son and my 7-year-old nephew," Gurrola’s sister said.

Gurrola’s other sister witnessed the attack and tried to fight off Pardo.

"By scratching at him, punching at him, hitting him as best as she could," Llanas said.

Pardo fled before the police arrived. He’s not a United States citizen, so police fear he might now be in Mexico.

"Luis’ pickup was recovered in El Paso, but it was unoccupied," said Officer Pedro Gonzalez with the Balch Springs Police Department. "He does have family in Zacatecas, Mexico."

The couple’s children – two girls ages 12 and 10, and a 3-year-old boy – not only lost a mother, but also have a father on the run.

"Out of nowhere, just murder somebody that you cared so much about," Llanas said in disbelief.

Initially, Gurrola’s family said she left her and her kids’ belongings at their home and planned to start fresh in Fredericksburg, Texas. She came back to Balch Springs not knowing what would happen to her.

"She didn’t want to go, but he kept texting her and bothering her like, ‘Hey, come get your stuff. Come get your stuff or it’s going to be thrown away,’" Llanas said.

Balch Springs police said Child Protective Services was notified of the stabbing.

Records show there was one previous call to CPS about Pardo related to his wife and kids. Police are working to clarify the outcome.

Anyone with information about Pardo’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Balch Spring Police Department.