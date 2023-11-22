Tarrant County deputies searching for woman who allegedly committed murder in Rendon

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they believe committed murder in Rendon on Wednesday.

Deputies are searching for 25-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Bailey.

Kaitlyn Marie Bailey (Source: Tarrant County Sheriffs Office)

She is believed to be traveling in a 2007 Black Ford Fusion with the Texas license plate FVH1258.

The Sheriff's Office says they believe Bailey has a handgun and should be considered "armed and dangerous." Deputies warn anyone who sees her not to approach.

The department did not give any information about the murder or the murder victim.

Anyone with information about Bailey is asked to contact the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.