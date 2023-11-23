Balch Springs police seek man accused of stabbing his wife to death

article

Police in Balch Springs are seeking help from the public to find a 38-year-old man accused of stabbing his wife to death earlier this week.

According to police, Luis Pardo stabbed Hilda Gurrola to death just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers were called about the stabbing in the 11300 block of Erich Drive.

Gurrola was found dead inside her home.

Pardo fled before officers arrived, but police identified him as a suspect in Gurrola’s death.

Anyone with information on Pardo is asked to call Det. Sgt. Traughber at 469-853-2670 or email traughber547@balchspringspd.com.