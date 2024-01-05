Search continues for gunman who killed Fort Worth 19-year-old

Fort Worth police are renewing calls for help in finding a killer who gunned down a man two months ago.

They say there were witnesses, but a suspect still hasn't been named.

Police say they have interviewed many witnesses from that night, but no one is identifying the shooter.

Right now. investigators are hoping someone changes their mind and comes forward.

The victim’s family is still wondering if they will ever receive justice.

Friday, Fort Worth police sent out a public plea in hopes someone will lead investigators to the person who murdered 19-year-old Luis Carlos Laguna Jr., who went by Carlos.

Meanwhile, the Lagunas have been begging for answers for more than six weeks.

Luis Laguna Sr. remembers the last time he spoke to his son when he left the family’s Arlington home for a ranch party and concert.

"I remember him looking at me," he recalled. "Gave me his thumbs up, and he said, ‘I promise I’ll be home. I promise I’ll be home.’"

On Nov. 18 around 2 a.m., the young man was shot and killed in his truck while leaving a concert at Northwest 35th Street and Angle Avenue near Meecham International Airport.

Police say a Hispanic male who was in a group of several other Hispanic males and females pulled out a gun and shot Laguna Jr. while he was in the driver’s seat. He later died at the hospital.

Fort Worth investigators tell FOX 4 none of the witnesses are giving up any of the names involved.

Because of the limited information, police have not released a motive or what may have led up to the shooting.

"He had three to four years planned out. He was loving life. He loved music and dancing," Laguna Sr. said.

Laguna Jr. graduated from James Martin High School last May and was enrolled at Tarrant County College. He planned to go to the Navy, just like his father.

"This is far worse than anything I’ve ever felt," Laguna Sr. said. "And I wouldn’t wish something like this on anybody else."

While police did not release many details on the case, Laguna Jr.’s family says he had two friends in his truck at the time of the shooting.

The friends told the family there was a verbal altercation with a different group of people as they were leaving the concert. As they were leaving, that's when Laguna Jr. was shot.