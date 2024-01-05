Fort Worth PD asking people to register their home video systems to help during investigations

The Fort Worth Police Department is encouraging homeowners with surveillance cameras to get them registered with the department.

Home surveillance cameras, doorbell cams, and personal video security systems have helped solve property crimes and violent offenses, and even assisted with tracking suspects.

"This is just another way we are connecting with them to say, ‘Hey, you may have evidence we can use to make your neighborhood safer,’ and at the end of the day, it makes Fort Worth safer," Fort Worth PD officer Buddy Calzada said.

Fort Worth PD is reiterating a request for homeowners to get their systems registered with the department, something that can save investigators precious time during investigations.

"It just basically tells us who the owners of those cameras are, which would be the resident. And it also tells us how many cameras you have and then which direction they’re pointed," Calzada said. "We would hate to wake up somebody in the middle of the night if they only had a camera to the back of the house if we’re looking for one that gives it specifically to the east."

The department is touting a new streamlined online process for homeowners to get their systems registered, and providing more clarity about it all.

"Keep in mind this does not give us access to view your surveillance footage," Calzada explained. "The owner has to give us the authority and has to actually hand over the footage to us, so just my register doesn’t mean we can access or take away anything from you and get it. We still have to have your permission."

They insist it’s about efficiency and the progression of technology as a major crime fighting tool.

"No longer do we have to go and shine a flashlight on everybody’s house at night to see if they have a camera. We will simply pull the database and go directly to those houses or those residents that could provide us with footage," Calzada said.

Police say, unlike homeowners, businesses that register do have the option to share access to their security systems, with livestreams that could stop crimes in progress.

"There’s nobody that needs to be scared of this, only ones that needs to be scared are the criminals," Calzada added.