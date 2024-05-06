Allen mall shooting: Sachse elementary school breaks ground on park to honor 2 victims

Daniela and Sofia Mendoza were two of the eight people killed in the shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets on May 6, 2023.

The girls' school, Cox Elementary in Sachse, will soon have a beautiful park with tributes to honor the young girls.

"We are not only breaking earth, but also barriers of grief and loss," said Krista Wilson, the principal of Cox Elementary.

Daniela was in fourth grade and her little sister Sofia was in second grade when a day out shopping ended their lives.

The girls were at the mall with their mom getting clothes for an upcoming family vacation.

The mass shooting in Allen left their Wylie ISD school, Cox Elementary, with a big hole.

The park was designed by the girls' teachers.

"We had notebook paper and crayons drawing sketches and brainstorming ideas on the best way to honor these sisters," said teacher Stephanie Green.

Donations from the community made the park a reality.

"The park will include beautiful butterfly benches among trees and greenery. You will see a bird feeder that represents Daniela's generosity and compassion and Sofia's dream of owning her own library will come true with a free little library registered in her name," said Green.

Wylie ISD superintendent Dr. David Vinson says students are still grieving the loss of their freinds.

Therapy dogs were at the school Monday to help.

"There will be good days and bad days," said Dr. Vinson.

Daniela and Sofia were the Mendoza's only two children.

The parents bought school supplies this year to honor their daughters.

"She didn't say she wanted to be a comedian, but I think Sofia could have definitely been a comedian. She had great timing even as a little kid. Daniela was sweet, built relationships with people. She did not meet a stranger," said Krista Wilson, the principal of Cox Elementary.

A butterfly release was held on Monday, full of symbolism.

"As the butterflies fly in all directions, may we be inspired to spread the beauty of Sofia's joy and friendship and Daniela's generosity and compassion," said Green.

The goal is for the construction of the park to happen this summer, with a ribbon cutting as students return to school in the fall.

