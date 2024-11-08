Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says school choice will be a priority for the Senate

The Brief Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said his top priority for the new legislative session is school choice Last year, rural Republicans sided with Democrats in the House to remove the voucher program from a larger education bill. Patrick is hoping the bill will be an "emergency item" allowing it to be passed before the 60-day filing period is finished.



Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Friday said school choice will be his top priority when the state Senate gathers in January.

Patrick said after the Senate introduces the state budget as Senate Bill 1, they would turn their attention towards the issue of school choice.

"To underscore its importance, Senate Bill 2 will be the Senate’s school choice legislation," Patrick said. "Thirty-two states, both Republican and Democrat, have enacted some form of school choice legislation. There is absolutely no reason why Texas children and parents should be left behind."

Abbott has been vocal about school choice being one of his priorities as well.

The governor held a news conference in Tyler the day after the election where he discussed the future of school choice after every candidate up for election that he backed to support school choice won their elections.

The shift in the state house came after rural Republicans sided with Democrats during the last legislative session to block passage of Abbott's plan.

"Since 2015, the Senate has passed school choice five times," Patrick said. "It died in a Republican-controlled House each time. That is unacceptable and inexcusable. With an expanded Republican majority in the Texas House, there is no reason Texas students should be left behind. Parents must be able to make the best decisions for their children, so they can receive the education that fits their unique needs."

Patrick argues that the current system cannot meet the needs of every student.

"Many Texas schools are striving to be great, and are great, and most are good," Patrick said. "Unfortunately, no matter their effort, some schools struggle to meet the unique educational needs that some students require. Parents should be empowered to place their child in the best learning environment, whether that is a public or private school."

Those against using taxpayer money to allow some parents to send their children to private and religious schools fear the program would divert money from public schools through decreased enrollment in public schools or through long-term impacts of the state committing more funding to the program.

"Texas can have school choice without undermining the public school system," Patrick said. "In 2023 (last session), the legislature appropriated $39 billion per year on public education. Last session, the school choice bill the Senate passed three times was $500 million. It died in the House every time. The school choice fund was completely separate from public education funding. It would have provided for 60,000 students out of 5.5 million students in public schools. School choice is clearly not a threat to public education."

Rural republicans that sided with Democrats to kill the program during the last session argued they had few private schools that would allow parents in their districts to take advantage of the program.

Those Republican voices are now gone after Gov. Abbott actively campaigned against them during the primary season.

"Texans across the political spectrum agree that parents must have options to choose the school that best fits the needs of their child to ensure their success," Patrick said. "Voters have spoken clearly during the primary and general elections; the time for school choice in Texas is long overdue."

Patrick went on to say he hoped Gov. Greg Abbott would make the bill an "emergency item" for the session and allow state lawmakers to pass the bill early.

Under the Texas Constitution, lawmakers are only allowed to file bills in the first 60 days of a session unless it is declared an emergency item by the governor.

Typically, bills filed at the beginning of the session aren't heard until March, when they go to committees that determine if they are heard by the full chamber. Bills in the full chamber are considered to have passed the first reading.

Lawmakers can suggest and vote on amendments during the second reading of the bill.

"If Gov. Abbott names school choice an emergency item, the Senate will take up and pass school choice in the early weeks of session, instead of having to wait 60 days until March," Patrick said.

The next legislative session begins January 14, 2025.