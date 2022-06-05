Neighbors upset about recent shootings at Lower Greenville bar

Those who live in Lower Greenville are concerned with the recent increase in violent crime.

Eyes are now on the city of Dallas to see if they take any action and what that could do.

"You get apprehensive and anxious, like, am I going to hear gunshots in a minute?" Deborah Loving said.

It’s a question Loving asks herself before she heads to bed on the weekends.

Sometimes, in the middle of the night, the gunshots wake her up.

Loving and her husband have lived on their Lower Greenville lot for more than 40 years.

Both are alarmed at the violent crime coming from less than a block away.

"My grandchildren stay here quite often," she said. "I worry about bullets coming through the window."

Most recently, there were bullets flying early Sunday morning after a fight between a group of women inside OT Tavern off Greenville Avenue turned into gunfire.

Police said one woman pulled out a gun, opened fire inside the sports bar, and took off.

Two women were shot and rushed to the hospital, and both survived.

"These operators, it’s criminal nuisance. They are operating in a residential neighborhood," said Darren Dattalo, crime watch coordinator for Greenville Neighborhood Association.

Dattalo said he is preparing legal action, alongside the city of Dallas, against OT tavern and the bar next door, called Room 3606.

In March, 20-year-old Cameron Ray was shot and killed outside OT tavern following a fight.

Two men out of Louisiana were arrested.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was a passenger in the vehicle where the gunfire came from, but didn’t face charges.

"I want to see these two operators gone immediately, now. We can’t wait for another weekend for another shootout," Dattalo said.

The city threatened OT Tavern and Room 3606 with a lawsuit back in April, listing repeated offenses from both bars.

Dattalo said he's in communication with attorneys and his council member, Paul Ridley, in hopes that serious consequences will follow.

"It’s just taking time, but we don’t have the time anymore. We need the landlord to take action right away," Dattalo said.

The crime concern was brought up to OT Tavern last year.

OT claimed it would change its hours and up security.

As for Room 3606 next door, anyone within 300 feet of the bar can file a protest against the bar renewing its license.