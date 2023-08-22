Expand / Collapse search
Love Field shooting suspect found not guilty by reason of insanity

Love Field
Surveillance, body cam video shows Dallas PD confront shooter at Dallas Love Field Airport

Dallas Police release video shows police confronting woman who opened fire inside of Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. (Note: Portions of this video do not have any sound)

DALLAS - A woman accused of firing a gun inside Dallas Love Field Airport last year was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Portia Odufuwa fired three shots at the ceiling near a ticket counter in July of last year.

RELATED: Dallas Love Field shooting suspect shot by police, no one else injured

A Dallas police officer shot Odufuwa in the leg moments later.

No one else was hurt. But the shooting caused a panic at the airport, and it impacted several flights.

Odufuwa’s lawyers successfully petitioned a judge to rule her not mentally fit to stand trial on an aggravated assault charge.

Records show she has been prohibited from owning a firearm since 2018 because of a prior criminal history that includes arrests for bank robbery, arson, and false reporting. 

RELATED: Woman indicted for shooting inside Dallas Love Field

Some of those cases were dismissed after Odufuwa was found incompetent to stand trial. She also has a history of mental health evaluations following arrests.

She has been quoted telling police after a previous arrest that she is a "prophet of God."

It’s not clear what happens next in this case.