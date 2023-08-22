Love Field shooting suspect found not guilty by reason of insanity

A woman accused of firing a gun inside Dallas Love Field Airport last year was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Portia Odufuwa fired three shots at the ceiling near a ticket counter in July of last year.

A Dallas police officer shot Odufuwa in the leg moments later.

No one else was hurt. But the shooting caused a panic at the airport, and it impacted several flights.

Odufuwa’s lawyers successfully petitioned a judge to rule her not mentally fit to stand trial on an aggravated assault charge.

Records show she has been prohibited from owning a firearm since 2018 because of a prior criminal history that includes arrests for bank robbery, arson, and false reporting.

Some of those cases were dismissed after Odufuwa was found incompetent to stand trial. She also has a history of mental health evaluations following arrests.

She has been quoted telling police after a previous arrest that she is a "prophet of God."

It’s not clear what happens next in this case.