Woman indicted for shooting inside Dallas Love Field

A woman was indicted for shooting a gun inside Dallas Love Field over the summer.

Police said Portia Odufuwa is the woman seen on video firing shots inside the airport back in July.

She allegedly yelled things about her marriage and incarceration, and she said she was going to blow the place up. She then pointed a gun at someone and fired at an officer near a Southwest Airlines ticket counter, police said.

Security video showed her firing three rounds into the ceiling before the officer returned fire. She was hit in the leg. No one else was hurt.

Odufuwa spent a month in the hospital before being booked into jail on aggravated assault charges.