Dallas Love Field shooting suspect out of hospital, in jail

The woman who was shot by Dallas police after opening fire inside of Dallas Love Field is out of the hospital and in the Dallas County jail.

Last month, Portia Odufuwa, 37, fired into the ceiling near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter. She yelled things about her marriage, incarceration and said she was going to blow the place up, police said.

Security video shows her firing three rounds into the ceiling before being shot in the leg by police.

Shooting at Dallas Love Field captured on video, officer praised for saving lives

Police say Odufuwa pointed her gun at an innocent bystander before firing at an officer who took cover. She was shot in the leg.

Police say Odufuwa has been prohibited from owning a firearm since 2018 because of a prior criminal history that includes arrests for bank robbery, arson and false reporting. She also has a history of mental health evaluations following arrests.

Odufuwa is charged with aggravated assault of a public servant. A bond has not been set.

No one else was injured.