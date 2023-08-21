A lucky North Texan is now a millionaire thanks to a June Lotto Texas drawing.

A Weatherford resident claimed their winning ticket for the drawing held on June 17, which came with an $8 million jackpot.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, chose the cash value option and received $4,784,297.17 before taxes.

The Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Tiger Mart on E. Interstate 20 in Weatherford.

The winner matched all 6 numbers in the drawing: 2, 5, 13, 16, 23 and 38.

Lotto Texas drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.