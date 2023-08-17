$17 million jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold in Dallas

A lucky lottery player from the Big D won big on Wednesday night.

The Texas Lottery says that a $17 million Lotto Texas ticket was sold in Dallas.

The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on Campbell Road in Far North Dallas.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers in the drawing.

The Texas Lottery says that 13,024 Texans won at least $2 in the drawing, so you should check your ticket.

The winning numbers were 10, 14, 17,31, 38 and 48.

The winner has 180 days to claim the winning ticket.

Lotto Texas drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.