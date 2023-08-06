Sales of Lionel Messi's favorite dish spike at Dallas Argentine restaurant

Argentine restaurant Chimichurri in Dallas' Bishop Arts District is hosting a special FC Dallas-Inter Miami watch party as one of Argentina's favorite sons, Lionel Messi, plays soccer a few miles away.

During the watch party Chimichurri is going to be serving up Messi's favorite dish.

"It’s called a Milanesa Napolitana, what we have here is a beef that we lightly pounded and lightly breaded, we finish it with marinara, ham and sliced tomatoes," said Jesus Carmona, the owner of Chimichurri Argentinian Bistro and Bar.

Carmona calls it the Argentinian version of a chicken fried steak.

When Carmona posted about it online, he saw a surge in orders for the dish.

"Actually since yesterday when we put it on our social media we’ve sold twice as many in a normal weekend and tomorrow we already prepared, we did hundreds of that because we know we’re gonna sell them right away," he said.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Orlando City in the first half of a Leagues Cup Round of 32 match at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

In addition to the Milanesa Napolitana, there will also be a pink-themed cocktail based on Inter Miami's jersey.

"We knew he was coming to Dallas, we have it on the menu and Sunday it’s going to be a special all day, brunch and dinner. I would love to invite the entire community from Argentina and Dallas to come and try his amazing favorite dish," said Carmona.

The Chimichurri watch party for the Leagues Cup clash starts at 6 p.m., the game kicks off at 8:30 p.m.