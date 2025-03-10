Lil Ronnie murder: Suspect’s ID left in getaway car leads to arrest

The Brief According to court documents, police found the suspects' white Kia at an apartment complex in Fort Worth. Video from outside the complex showed two men getting out of the car wearing clothes that matched the description of the suspects. Police later saw Adonis Robinson's girlfriend leave in the car. They pulled her over and questioned her. Investigators found Robinson's Texas ID card still located inside the vehicle.



New details have been released about the deaths of North Texas rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter, R’mani.

Court documents reveal how police identified the suspects, yet there’s still no clear motive.

Lil Ronnie, daughter murdered at car wash

The backstory:

Police arrested 21-year-old Jakobie Russell and 24-year-old Adonis Robinson, both of Fort Worth, for last week’s deadly shooting at Slappy’s Car Wash in Forest Hill.

The two men allegedly ambushed 30-year-old Ronnie Sibley and his daughter, R’mani Sibley, leaving behind dozens of shell casings.

Images obtained by TMZ appear to show Sibley, also known as rapper G$ Lil Ronnie, being chased across the parking lot by two gunmen.

They got away in a white, four-door Kia, police said.

Murder suspects identified and arrested

What we know:

Robinson was arrested in Polk County this past Thursday and is now in the Tarrant County jail. On Friday, Russell was also booked into jail.

An arrest warrant affidavit for Robinson indicates that Sibley was vacuuming his car when the two suspects got out of a 2016 white Kia Rio.

"The suspects were armed with an assault-style rifle and handguns," the affidavit states.

Investigators described how they got out, approached Sibley, and opened fire. And they continued to fire and chase Sibley as he tried to run and get away.

The court document reveals Sibley’s daughter was struck and killed by those flying bullets while she was sitting in the front passenger seat of his vehicle.

Fort Worth police located the white Kia Rio at an apartment complex and obtained video of two men dressed identically to the suspects arriving a few minutes after the fatal shooting.

The video shows them parking the car, getting out, and tossing objects into a grassy field before going into an apartment.

It was Robinson’s girlfriend who identified him, according to the affidavit.

She was seen driving away in the vehicle. Police stopped her and brought her in for questioning where she told investigators Robinson borrowed the car after dropping her off at work.

The affidavit states Robinson "called her later, provided the location of the vehicle, and told her to come pick the vehicle up because something had happened."

Robinson’s Texas ID card was located inside the vehicle.

What we don't know:

The affidavit doesn’t give any information about the motive for the deadly shooting.

Police also have not said how the suspects knew Sibley but said "the music industry" is part of the investigation.

What's next:

Court information shows Russell is being held with bond set at $1.5 million.

Robinson is currently being held with no bond.