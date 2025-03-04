Forest Hill shooting: Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie, 5-year-old killed in targeted attack at car wash

The Brief Forest Hill police are still searching for two gunmen who killed 30-year-old Ronnie Sibley and his 5-year-old daughter, R'mani Sibley, Monday afternoon at Slappy's Car Wash. New images obtained by TMZ appear to show a targeted attack on Ronnie, a North Texas rapper also known as G$ Lil Ronnie. The images show two men, each holding a firearm. Police are still searching for the pair of suspects who took off in a White Kia. Forest Hill postponed a press conference set for Tuesday to Wednesday, saying they need another day before speaking publicly.



A day after a shooting left a North Texas father and his young daughter dead, two gunmen remain on the run.

Surveillance images obtained by TMZ captured what appears to have been a targeted attack on the North Texas rapper.

City and community leaders gathered to discuss the frightening crime on Tuesday. However, police released no new details on their investigation.

Lil Ronnie's Targeted Attack

What's New:

Tuesday, tokens offering condolences sat outside Slappy's Car Wash off Forest Hill Drive.

A Fort Worth police officer guarded the property, which is still temporarily shut down.

The Forest Hill car wash is where 5-year-old R'mani Sibley and her father, 30-year-old Ronnie Sibley, were murdered in broad daylight Monday afternoon by two gunmen, according to police.

Still images obtained by TMZ show Ronnie, a Texas rapper also known as G$ Lil Ronnie, running across the parking lot of the car wash, and two men chasing him while opening fire.

The images show two men, each holding a firearm.

Police are still searching for the pair of suspects who took off in a White Kia.

R’mani was killed while in the maroon Challenger.

SKY 4 video shows the number of shell casings surrounding Ronnie's vehicle.

R’mani was dropped off moments before gunfire

Dig deeper:

Family members tell FOX 4 Ronnie lived in Crowley but stopped by in Forest Hill on Monday.

That's where little R'mani attended elementary school and was part of the Safari Sports Cheer Squad, which issued a statement to FOX 4 on Tuesday, saying they're devastated by this loss and are praying for the family.

Family spokesperson Bishop Rodney McIntosh says the young girl was just dropped off to her father at the car wash minutes before the gunfire.

"The mother wants everyone to know she is heartbroken, and she is grieving," he said. "On behalf of the mother, I would ask them to do the right thing and come forward.

Ronnie also leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter, who now lost a father and a younger sister.

‘We can’t keep burying our children'

What they're saying:

Tuesday, Fort Worth Councilmember Chris Nettles, Forest Hill Mayor Stephanie Boardingham, faith leaders and advocates against gun violence gathered Tuesday to send a message to the community.

"If you were aware that a takedown was going to take place prior to it happening, you are not only part of the problem, but you are the problem," said Nettles.

"This moment needs to be taken as a gun violence. We are going to stop it now and put our foot down now, and this is it," said the mayor. "Because we can't keep doing this. We can't keep burying our children."

Forest Hill Press Conference Postponed

Forest Hill police scheduled a press conference for Tuesday but postponed it until Wednesday. The chief tells FOX 4 his department is working with the Texas Rangers on this case, and they need another day before speaking publicly.

What's next:

The mayor of Forest Hill was asked what the city is doing to combat this recent spike in crime, but she said she couldn't speak on that topic right now, saying the chief of police would have to answer that.

Big picture view:

Monday's double murder marks the fourth and fifth murder in Forest Hill this year. In all of 2024, the city had zero.