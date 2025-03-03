Forest Hill car wash shooting leaves 2 dead

The Brief Two people were killed in a shooting at a car wash in Forest Hill on Monday morning. So far, police haven't released any details about the shooting, the victims or the suspect. A family member told FOX 4 the victims are North Texas rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter.



Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Forest Hill are investigating a shooting that left two people dead.

Forest Hill double shooting

What we know:

So far, police and paramedics have only confirmed two fatalities related to a shooting on Monday morning at Slappy’s Express Car Wash on Forest Hill Drive.

Images from SKY 4 showed a large crime scene with dozens of evidence markers.

A family member at the scene identified the victims as Chuckie Smith, also known as North Texas rapper G$ Lil Ronnie, and his 5-year-old daughter.

"He was a rapper. He didn’t bother nobody. He didn’t target nobody. He was a family man and he was going around rapping, okay. Why would you target him," said Stella Houston, the victim’s aunt.

Additional police officers were reportedly called in to help with crowd control because of the number of people who showed up at the scene after the shooting.

What we don't know:

Forest Hill police still haven’t released any details about what happened.

There’s no official word on the identity of the victims and no information about a suspect was released.

Police haven’t said if they are still looking for a suspect.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.