License reinstated for former Dallas paramedic seen on video kicking homeless man
DALLAS - A former paramedic seen on video kicking a homeless man has his paramedic certification back due to a technicality.
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services lifted the emergency suspension of Brad Cox's certification after a paperwork change.
It was suspended on an emergency basis after video surfaced showing Cox kicking and punching a homeless man back in 2019 near Downtown Dallas.
RELATED: License suspended for former Dallas paramedic seen on video kicking homeless man
But since he was not specifically providing "direct care" at the time, the suspension was lifted.
In a statement, DSHS said they are still investigating the incident.
There's still a chance he can have his license permanently removed.
Advertisement
RELATED: Video shows Dallas paramedic punching, kicking homeless man