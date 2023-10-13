Expand / Collapse search

Lewisville High School looks to break record for world's longest mum

Lewisville
A school in North Texas is poised to break a Guinness World Record by having the world's longest mum. Lewisville High School will unveil the Texas-sized flower arrangement during Friday night's homecoming game.

LEWISVILLE, Texas - Homecoming season is here and while you will see plenty of huge mums out there, you won't see one bigger than the mum at Lewisville High School.

The Fighting Farmers are trying to break the Guinness World Record for having the world's longest mum.

The school will unveil the completed project during Friday night's homecoming game.

Arlington ISD's Special Education Department currently holds the record of 22 feet long, which was set back in 2021.

Lewisville says its mum is 37.5 feet long.

Overall, it is about 290 square feet.

Students used woodframes and chains to secure the mum so the Lewisville Fire Department can lift it in front of the stadium.

It cost about $800 to complete.