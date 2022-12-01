Letters to Santa: Colleyville cancer survivor helps Santa respond to Christmas requests

A North Texas woman’s oncologist calls her a "walking miracle." But Debbee Heldoorn is better known by children in her neighborhood for her connection to the big man -- Santa Claus.

Heldoorn’s assumed the role of Santa’s helper after she was diagnosed with stage four cancer in 2018.

Her chances of survival were slim, but she decided to focus on spreading joy instead of on doom and gloom. She installed a special mailbox outside her Colleyville home so children could send letters to Santa.

The idea quickly caught on and now Heldoorn spends her time each Christmas helping Santa return letters to those children.

"Last year, I hand-wrote 229 letters to children from all over the area and as far away as Oklahoma. And I just have so much joy in answering these children with their needs and their wants," she said.

Heldoorn said some of the requests surprise her.

"Some are, you know, your typical, ‘I want a bike. I want a doll.’ But there’s some that are just so touching and sometimes I sit there, and I start crying when I read their letters because they’ve had a death in the family or the death of a parent and they want [Santa] to bring those people back in their lives and as you know, it’s impossible," she said.

One letter in particular pulled on her heartstrings. The little girl’s father had recently passed away and she told Santa she just wanted to see her mom smile again.

"I made sure that Santa took care of mom and child by leaving a bag of toys and food at their doorstep for Christmas morning. I don’t want any child to ever go without a gift at Christmas," she said.

Heldoorn’s cancer is currently stable, and she is in good health. She’s hoping that continues so she can help Santa write letters for many years to come.

This year, the deadline for dropping letters in her Colleyville mailbox is Dec. 21. That gives her and Santa plenty of time to respond before Christmas.