Dallas New Year’s Eve show to once again include drone lights

Drones will once again light up the sky around Reunion Tower on New Year’s Eve.

The ball atop the tower and the surrounding area will help North Texans say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023.

Exactly 259 LED drones will be part of this year’s "Over the Top NYE 2023" show. That’s the same number as the number of lights on the tower.

"Top celebration is on everyone's calendar, and we are pleased to be a part of it again this year," said Rick Boss with Sky Elements, the company that flies the drones. "This show fits seamlessly into the fabulous pyrotechnics and light show. To have the same number of drones as the light show will make this evening one to remember."

Organizers said the simultaneous fireworks, drone lights, and special effects will make this year’s celebration the biggest ever.

The lawn of Reunion Tower will not be open to the public, but people can still watch the show from the Hyatt Regency Dallas hotel and other locations around the city.

It will also air on TV and will be streamed online.