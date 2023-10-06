15-year-old identified as victim in deadly Lewisville parking lot shootout

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Officer identified the victim of a deadly parking lot shootout in Lewisville as a teenage boy.

15-year-old Lamaracus Winn was shot and killed on Thursday during the shootout in a parking lot off of E. Round Grove Road.

Lewisville police said at around 2 p.m. on Thursday two vehicles pulled into the parking lot, individuals inside the car exchanged words and then shots were fired.

The medical examiner says Winn was shot in the chest during the shootout.

Another was shot in the hand and taken to the hospital.

Police have not identified that person.

Investigators said the people inside both vehicles knew each other but didn't elaborate on how.

Lewisville police are still searching for the second vehicle and the person or persons inside.

Police only gave a vague description of a dark-colored Chrysler.