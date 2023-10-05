Lewisville parking lot shootout kills one, injures another

Lewisville police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a group of men in two vehicles.

The shooting happened on E. Round Grove Road, just east of SH-121, inside the parking lot of a restaurant and oil change shop.

After the shooting both cars left the scene.

A black Porsche with two men inside went to the Bridges of Oakbend Apartment complex down the road.

One of the men in that vehicle died, the other was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the second vehicle, which they being is a Chrysler.

It is unknown if anyone in that car was injured.

Lewisville police say they believe the men were acquaintances, but do not have a motive at this time.