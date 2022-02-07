Lake Worth High School closed due to flooding

article

Classes at Lake Worth High School are canceled this week because the main building flooded.

The district hasn’t yet said what caused the flooding.

Meals can still be picked up at the school’s athletic facility from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday.

All other schools in Lake Worth ISD are open as usual.

The high school students will have to make up the missed days later in the year.

