North Texas thaws, cleanup continues after winter storm

The ice has mostly melted across North Texas but the cleanup from last week’s winter storm is not done.

City crews in Plano have been busy cleaning up all the trees and limbs that fell because of the ice.

RELATED: North Texas snow totals: Here's how much snow fell across the Metroplex

The city said nearly 150 public works staff members worked non-stop in the freezing temperatures from Wednesday through Friday evening.

They worked with parks and recreation staff to remove more than 250 fallen trees and branches.

The team also sanded roads to make travel safer for first responders and neighbors and they kept water operations up and running for residents as well.

(City of Plano)

Plano resident George Barson said there is still damage around his block and he’s appreciative the city is on top of it.

"We walk around the neighborhood every day and a lot of trees have branches down, just branches down not whole trees," he said. "Our neighbor’s having a tree cut down right now. As we left, they started at 7:30 this morning."

The city publicly thanked its employees on social media. The post has dozens of comments from people praising their hard work.

Advertisement

RELATED: Power restored for most North Texans following winter storm, but some still without power