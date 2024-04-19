Dallas shooting: Suspect charged with woman's murder arrested, another on the run

Dallas police have arrested one of two suspects in a woman's murder in east Oak Cliff.

30-year-old Shaketta Johnson was shot and killed while she sat in her car in the parking lot of a strip mall on S. Marsalis Avenue.

Keylan Bowens, 18, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder.

Keylan Bowens (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Police are still searching for the other suspect, 24-year-old Denute Bell.

An arrest affidavit says that surveillance video shows a Blue Mazda 6 pulling up in front of Johnson's vehicle. Bell, sitting in the front passenger seat, points a rifle out the window before exiting the vehicle and firing one shot. When Johnson tried to drive away, Bowens is seen taking the rifle from Bell and chasing the car on foot. According to the document, Johnson crashes her car and Bowens fired into the vehicle multiple times.

Investigators learned that Bowens was shot in the neck by Johnson at the same location on April 8. Bowens had made statements that he was "going to get even for getting shot," according to the arrest affidavit.

Detectives also linked Bowens to a previous assault of a drive-thru employee, police documents show.

Keylan Bowens (left) and Denute Bell (right)

Police ask anyone with information about Bell's whereabouts to call police.