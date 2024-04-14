Dallas police have identified two men they believe are responsible for a shooting that killed a woman in east Oak Cliff.

Investigators are searching for 24-year-old Denute Bell and 18-year-old Keylan Bowens in connection to the shooting that killed Shaketta Johnson on Saturday morning.

Keylan Bowens (left) and Denute Bell (right)

Police say Johnson, 30, was killed after multiple shots were fired into her car in a strip mall parking lot on S. Marsalis Avenue.

On Saturday, police released photos of two suspects in the shooting.

Dallas police released an update on Sunday, saying arrest warrants for murder had been issued for Bell and Bowens.

The suspects left the scene in two vehicles, one a blue Mazda sedan with a paper license plate and the other a black Mercedes.

Anyone with information about the two men are asked to call 911.