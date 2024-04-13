Dallas shooting: Woman killed outside strip mall in east Oak Cliff
DALLAS - Police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a woman in the parking lot of a strip mall in east Oak Cliff.
Officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 4400 block of S Marsalis Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Police said the woman, who hasn't been identified at this time, died from her injuries.
The suspect left the scene before police arrived.
FOX 4 crews spotted several evidence markers in the parking lot.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.