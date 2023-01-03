3 arrested in connection to Kennedale car wash shooting that killed 1, injured juvenile
KENNEDALE, Texas - The Kennedale Police Department announced three arrests have been made in a shooting at a car wash that killed 18-year-old Hayden Scarlato and injured a juvenile in October 2022.
Nicolas Luebano was arrested in Ellis County on Nov. 9, 2022 for capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Nicolas Luebano (Source: Tarrant County Jail)
On Nov. 15 2022, Kristopher Luebano was also arrested in Ellis County for capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrants.
According to Tarrant County Court records, Kristopher Luebano is also facing an aggravated robbery charge.
Kristopher Luebano (Source: Tarrant County Jail)
Kennedale police say they were notified on Dec. 31, 2022 that 19-year-old Emmanuel Bear was arrested in Allen connection to the shooting.
The arrest of Bear is currently under investigation by the agencies involved in his apprehension.
Emmanuel Bear (Courtesy: US Marshals)
Two individuals who were previously arrested in connection to the shooting had their charges dropped.
On Oct. 26, 2022 Scarlato and a minor were found inside a car with gunshot wounds at a car wash on Tree Point Drive.
Scarlato was taken the hospital where he later died.
Police have not released a motive in the shooting.