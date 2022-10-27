18-year-old killed, minor injured in shooting at Kennedale car wash

An 18-year-old was killed, and a minor was injured in a shooting at a car wash on the Kennedale-Arlington border on Wednesday.

Kennedale Police say around 2:50 p.m. they responded to a car wash in the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive.

Police found two people inside a car at the far end of the car wash with gun shot wounds.

One of the victims, Hayden Scarlato, an 18-year-old from Arlington, died after being taken to Medical Center.

The second victim is a minor, so his name will not be released. Police say he is still hospitalized, but is stable.

Kennedale High School was placed on lockdown during the response to the shooting out of an abundance of caution, according to police.

The shooting took place over a mile away from the school, but police say a possible escape route for suspects would have led them directly to the school.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after the shooting.

Kennedale police says they have identified two to three males driving a dark-colored 4-door sedan seen fleeing from the scene shortly after the shooting.

Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting.