Keller ISD trustee resigns after allowing film crew on campus

A Keller ISD school board member says she's stepping down in the wake of a recent controversy.

Sandi Walker announced her resignation Sunday in a Facebook post that has since been deleted.

She and fellow Keller ISD Trustee Micah Young were involved in bringing a faith-based film crew from the Netherlands to shoot at Keller's Central High School earlier this month.

The superintendent says she and the rest of the school board did not know about the shoot ahead of time. She says she's talked to the film company and has been assured no students or teachers will be visible in its production.

Walker took office in May 2022 and was in her first term.