Keller ISD superintendent finalist named, would be first female superintendent in district history

Keller ISD named its lone finalist for the district's open superintendent position.

Dr. Tracy Johnson was unanimously selected as the lone finalist by Keller ISD's Board of Trustees on Monday.

Johnson currently serves as Keller ISD's Chief Human Resources Officer and has worked in public education for 22 years.

Dr. Tracy Johnson (Source: Keller ISD)

"Dr. Johnson is the best choice for Keller ISD because she is deeply rooted in our community," said Dr. Charles Randklev, KISD Board of Trustees President in a statement. "She knows our students, educators, and parents, which means she understands how to support our kids and establish strong learning environments for them to succeed. She is committed to academic excellence; and, under her guidance, Keller ISD will remain intentionally exceptional and is poised for continued innovation and success."

When she is hired Dr. Johnson will be the first female superintendent in Keller ISD's 112-year history.

State law requires school districts to name a lone finalist and wait 21 days before officially hiring a superintendent.

Dr. Johnson is expected to take over the superintendent role on Jan. 2, 2024.

READ MORE: Keller ISD takes stand against 'Robin Hood' school funding mechanism

Keller ISD's previous superintendent, Dr. Rick Westfall, announced his retirement in June.