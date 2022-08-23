Keller ISD parents weigh in on new library book policy

The Keller Independent School District faced both praise and opposition to new rules that determine if school library books should be removed.

Keller ISD recently adopted new rules to decide which books are deemed appropriate across all grade levels.

It uses 14 different categories to score the books in question, including profanity, depictions of violence and alcohol and drug use.

Days before classes began last week, the district ordered more than 40 books removed if they had been the target of even a single complaint. Many were LGBTQ titles.

Some had already been reviewed and approved by a district committee.

This outraged many parents and former students who spoke at Monday night’s meeting.

"I often ate lunch by myself, reading books I checked out from the library. I felt books filled with boys that felt the same way that I did – misunderstood and hated by the world around them. I loved being able to relate to a character and be seen. Soon I discovered feeling different was actually normal," a former student said.

"This board in less than four months has created and planted the seeds of division and hatred that has permeated throughout our schools and our community," one parent said during public comments.

Some supported the school district’s decision to pull the books from library shelves.

"It’s my space to teach my child about sexuality and that there are two genders. It’s my space to teach them they are wonderfully and beautifully made in the image of God. It’s my space to block them from pornography," another parent said.

Two of the books that were pulled include the Bible and a graphic adaptation of Anne Frank’s diary.

Keller ISD’s superintendent has said those books were removed because of a complaint from community members. He expects them to be returned to library shelves soon pending the board’s approval.