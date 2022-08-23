Grapevine-Colleyville ISD to restrict gender and race discussions under new policy

A suburban school board approved controversial new policies that limit classroom lessons on race and gender.

The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District’s trustees heard four hours of public comments, many in opposition to the new policy. They called it politically motivated and discriminatory.

Still, just before midnight, the GCISD trustees approved the policy in a 4-3 vote.

Under the new rules, teachers are not required to address students by pronounces that match their gender identity.

They ban classroom discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity below sixth grade, and discussions of gender fluidity at any grade level.

The changes also prohibit transgender students from playing sports that do not align with their birth gender.

The 200 people who spoke at Monday night’s meeting included current and former students.

"By implementing these policies, you are preventing our kids, the kids that are entrusted into your care, from getting the help and support that you need. I have a question. Are you ready to be responsible for even one child taking their life or being made to feel like that is the only choice for them?" a former student asked.

"Some of the most important guidelines in these policies are not teaching race theories, gender fluidity and identity. Children should be able to go to school without having their purity tarnished by propaganda being taught under the guise of curriculum," said Rosalie Escobedo, the Tarrant County Republican Party Precinct Chair.

The board added tow new conservative trustees in May, both backed by the Christian cellphone company Patriot Mobile.

That group has contributed money to school board candidates across North Texas.