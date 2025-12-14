Lewisville police officer arrested, charged with child sexual assault

article

The Brief A 32-year-old off-duty Lewisville police officer, Zacur Vargas, was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child. He was found by police in Heath engaging in sexual activity with a 16-year-old early Friday morning. Vargas has been placed on administrative leave, and Lewisville Police have opened an internal affairs investigation alongside the criminal probe.



An off-duty Lewisville police officer was arrested on Friday morning in Heath on a charge of sexual assault of a child, authorities said.

Officer charged after arrest in Heath

What they're saying:

Lewisville Police Chief Brook Rollins said 32-year-old Zacur Vargas, was off duty, out of uniform and not performing any police-related duties at the time of the incident.

"These allegations are extremely serious and deeply concerning," Rollins said in a statement. "As the facts are established, we will respond decisively in a manner that reflects our responsibility to the community."

According to the Heath Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a 911 call reporting suspicious activity around 6 a.m. on Dec. 12. When officers arrived, they found Vargas and a 16-year-old engaged in sexual activity in a public place. Vargas was taken into custody and booked into the Rockwall County Jail, where he was formally charged.

Vargas has worked for the Lewisville Police Department since May 2025 and is assigned to the Patrol Division.

Internal investigation underway

What's next:

The criminal investigation is being handled by Heath public safety officials and Rockwall County authorities. Lewisville police opened an internal affairs investigation immediately after the arrest, and Vargas was placed on administrative leave.