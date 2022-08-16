Keller ISD to remove controversial books, including the Bible, from library shelves for review

article

Keller ISD is asking campus staff and librarians to remove more than 40 books from library shelves.

The books, which include titles like All Boys Aren't Blue, Anne Frank's Diary (The Graphic Adaptation), and the Bible, were among those recently challenged by parents and members of the community.

The district says that campus staff and librarians must review the books that were challenged last year to determine if they meet requirements under new district policy.

The Texas Education Agency investigated Keller ISD late last year over concerns that some books with sexually explicit content were available to students.

The district says that books that meet the new guidelines will be returned to school libraries as soon as it is confirmed they comply with the new policy.

Keller ISD is not the only North Texas school facing controversy over what is on library shelves this school year.

On Monday, Frisco State Representative Jared Patterson officially challenged 23 books in Frisco ISD's library database.

Patterson says the books were pulled from neighboring districts or book vendors due to explicit content.