Suspect in multiple shootings on same street taken into custody

Arlington police said they arrested a gunman who was taking aim at random strangers, which was cause for alarm as the city prepares to host the World Series.

Officers took 29-year-old Kelechi Ezugwu into custody on Thursday on two warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after they got a good tip that led officers to his location.

Investigators said he opened fire, shooting at people on the same street on at least two different occasions, with no clear motive.

Random shootings are typically the most difficult to solve because it’s tough to find a motive.

"We wanted to make sure that we got this guy off the streets as quickly as possible," said Tim Ciesco, with the Arlington Police Department.

The first shooting happened in a store parking lot back on September 27.

Police said Ezugwu pulled into the parking lot on W. Arbook Boulevard, exited the vehicle, and walked toward a person who had just gotten into their car.

The driver told police he drove away as soon as he saw Ezugwu. As he pulled out of the parking lot, shots were fired and the car was hit. The driver was not injured.

"He saw somebody pull into the parking lot, saw a man get out and start to approach him," Ciesco described what the victim told police. "He thought it was kind of strange so he started to drive away, and as he was exiting the parking lot, said that man pulled out a gun and started shooting at him."

Investigators also believe that Ezugwu is responsible for a shooting outside a gym on the same street on October 25.

"Again, in that same area there along Cooper Street, kind of near Arbrook," Ciesco said.

It was outside a 24-Hour Fitness.

The victim told officers he was checking emails in his car before heading into the gym, when a person approached him with a gun.

The driver took off and the person, believed to be Ezugwu, fired multiple shots, hitting the vehicle.

Kelechi Ezugwu (Source: Arlington Police)

The driver was not injured.

Thursday morning, the department released a photo of Ezugwu as their suspect and his license plate number.

Hours later, a Flock camera found Ezugwu’s vehicle in the same area of the shootings.

He was outside a Fitness Connection.

"I’ve been coming to this gym for years now," Jade Hess said.

Hess and her 6-year-old son were at the gym hours after Ezugwu was arrested.

"It is alarming hearing about a shooter in the parking lot and everything," she said. "It is an eye opener to like check my doors and watch my surroundings and everything."

Arlington police said both shootings appear to be random and neither victim knew Ezugwu.

"They did not have any connections to this individual. Both of those shootings appear to be random," Ciesco said.

Ezugwu does not have a criminal history, according to a records search, but back in April, Arlington PD said he showed up to the department making threats related to the need of mental assistance.

He threatened to harm himself and others. He was taken to a mental hospital, according to the department.