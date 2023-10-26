South Dallas shooting: Police search for suspect after 68-year-old killed in home
DALLAS - Police are asking for help finding the person who shot and killed a man inside a South Dallas home.
68-year-old Donald Casselberry was found shot in the home on Garden Lane, near Second Ave, just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
He was declared dead at the home.
Police say no suspects are in custody.
READ MORE: Denton woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash; suspect in black Kia wanted
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect.
Call 214-373-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for the reward.