South Dallas shooting: Police search for suspect after 68-year-old killed in home

Police are asking for help finding the person who shot and killed a man inside a South Dallas home.

68-year-old Donald Casselberry was found shot in the home on Garden Lane, near Second Ave, just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was declared dead at the home.

Police say no suspects are in custody.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect.

Call 214-373-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for the reward.