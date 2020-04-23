Katy Trail 'alphabetical guidelines' go into effect Thursday

article

A rule to prevent crowds at the popular Katy Trail in Dallas starts Thursday.

The rule is intended to stop overcrowding and limit when people can use the trail depending on the first letter of their last name.

People with last names starting with A through L can use the trail on Thursdays and Saturdays. Those with last names starting with M through Z are supposed to use it on Fridays and Sundays.

The trail is open to everyone on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We cannot allow this amenity to become a health hazard,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said.

Since early April, Dallas city marshals have been on patrol reminding people to follow social distancing rules but there's been no penalty to go with it.

