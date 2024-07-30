Expand / Collapse search

Trackdown: 'Derby Desperado' bank robbery suspect captured

By
Published  July 30, 2024 4:52pm CDT
Trackdown
FOX 4

Trackdown: Help find 'Derby Desperado' bank robber

The FBI is looking for a man in a recognizable hat who robbed two North Texas banks this month. They are calling him the "Derby Deperado."

DALLAS - The ‘Derby Desperado’ featured on FOX 4’s Trackdown has been captured.

The FBI says 40-year-old Justin Lee Chambers, of Grapevine, was arrested Monday morning.

Just Lee Chambers, 40 (Dallas County Jail)

Investigators believe he is the man who robbed a Texans Credit Union in Garland on July 3 and a Capital One Bank on Forest Lane in Dallas on July 12.

The FBI dubbed Chambers as the Derby Desperado because of his flashy appearance. In both cases, he was seen wearing a dark business suit, a fedora, a KN95 facemask and latex gloves.

"Derby Desperado" before robbing bank

The man the FBI is calling the "Derby Desperado" is seen on camera at the Texans Credit Union in Garland before it was robbed.

Chambers will be charged through the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Texas.