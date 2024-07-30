Trackdown: 'Derby Desperado' bank robbery suspect captured

The ‘Derby Desperado’ featured on FOX 4’s Trackdown has been captured.

The FBI says 40-year-old Justin Lee Chambers, of Grapevine, was arrested Monday morning.

Just Lee Chambers, 40 (Dallas County Jail)

Investigators believe he is the man who robbed a Texans Credit Union in Garland on July 3 and a Capital One Bank on Forest Lane in Dallas on July 12.

The FBI dubbed Chambers as the Derby Desperado because of his flashy appearance. In both cases, he was seen wearing a dark business suit, a fedora, a KN95 facemask and latex gloves.

Chambers will be charged through the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Texas.