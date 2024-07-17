Trackdown: Help find the 'Derby Desperado' who robbed two North Texas banks

article

In this week's Trackdown, the FBI is looking for a man who robbed two banks in as many weeks.

The FBI is calling him the "Derby Desperado" for the hat he wore in both incidents.

July 3

The first robbery happened on July 3 at the Texans Credit Union in Garland.

The man was wearing a dark suit, a light fedora, a mask and blue latex gloves.

"[He] pretended to be on the phone, went up to the teller and displayed a note - the note basically laid out instructions: this is a bank robbery here's what I want you to do," said Jeremy Wright, the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas Field Officer for the FBI.

After he got the money, he exited in a dark SUV.

July 12

On July 12, the FBI says the same man robbed the Capital One Bank on Forest Lane in Dallas.

He was wearing a similar suit, mask and gloves and the same hat as the previous robbery.

"[He was] on the phone, went in and did the same thing," said Wright.

The FBI says he presented a demand note and left the area in a dark SUV.

Suspect Description

The FBI says the man has light skin, dark eyebrows and may have lighter eyes.

They believe he is somewhere between 5'7" and 5'19" and has a stocky build.

Investigators say the suspect moves in a specific way.

"He has certain characteristics when he walks. His hand movements when he's on the phone seem to be very unique, very distinct, so I think that's gonna be a tell-tale sign, if not the hat and other things that he's wearing," said Wright.

How to contact the FBI

If you recognize the Derby Desperado, you can call the FBI's Dallas office at 972-559-5000 or submit tips anonymously at tips.fbi.gov.