Juneteenth activist Opal Lee to be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

A 95-year-old Fort Worth civil rights activist is being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Opal Lee worked for decades to have June 19 or Juneteenth recognized as a national holiday.

It was the day that slaves in Texas finally learned that they had been set free by President Abraham Lincoln.

It became a federal holiday in 2021.

The Nobel nomination is in the works by 12 members of Congress Texas.

